Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) Receives $18.40 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Pampa Energia S.A. (NYSE:PAM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.40.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAM. HSBC downgraded Pampa Energia from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Pampa Energia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pampa Energia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAM. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pampa Energia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,742,000. Marathon Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the first quarter worth $3,208,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd lifted its stake in Pampa Energia by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 1,507,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,761,000 after purchasing an additional 208,406 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Pampa Energia by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 754,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,388,000 after purchasing an additional 161,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pampa Energia during the fourth quarter worth $605,000. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PAM opened at $11.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $781.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.52, a PEG ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.73. Pampa Energia has a 12 month low of $8.72 and a 12 month high of $36.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.40. Pampa Energia had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.64 million. Research analysts expect that Pampa Energia will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía SA, an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

