Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Pagerduty Inc (NYSE:PD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.47.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $18.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pagerduty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of PD stock opened at $30.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.04. Pagerduty has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $51.88.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $49.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.99 million. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pagerduty will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pagerduty news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total transaction of $2,072,393.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,647,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,772,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $63,480.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 355,647 shares of company stock worth $9,188,318. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pagerduty by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 497,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,604,000 after purchasing an additional 72,746 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 165.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after acquiring an additional 165,728 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,485,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,665,000 after acquiring an additional 112,802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pagerduty by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Pagerduty during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. 66.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

