P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Rating Increased to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

PTSI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. P.A.M. Transportation Services has an average rating of “Hold”.

NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $30.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. The company has a market cap of $177.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.06 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $71.56.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.90 million. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 14.69%. On average, analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 44.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 548.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. 25.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

