Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Major Shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. Purchases 90,000 Shares

Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (NYSE:OSG) major shareholder Saltchuk Resources, Inc. acquired 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,525,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,899,244.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $2.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.13. The company has a market cap of $167.66 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.30. Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $100.86 million for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 10.18%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 30.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 321.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 21,731 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.98% of the company’s stock.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

