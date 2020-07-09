Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KIDS. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Orthopediatrics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Orthopediatrics from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.14.

Shares of Orthopediatrics stock opened at $42.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.86. Orthopediatrics has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The stock has a market cap of $726.81 million, a PE ratio of -41.86 and a beta of 0.69.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.05). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.26% and a negative net margin of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $16.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Orthopediatrics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Burns sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,839.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 1,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $87,346.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,245,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,707 shares of company stock worth $1,327,734. Company insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 2,380.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Orthopediatrics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. 62.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

