Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a $82.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.37% from the company’s previous close.

ORA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

NYSE:ORA opened at $62.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $55.22 and a twelve month high of $87.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.67.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $192.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.91 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORA. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 149.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 875,337 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,225,000 after acquiring an additional 524,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $266,815,000 after acquiring an additional 397,923 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $16,999,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 24.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 617,378 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,771,000 after acquiring an additional 121,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 301,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,496,000 after acquiring an additional 110,328 shares during the last quarter. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Other. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

