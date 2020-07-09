O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA lessened its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,112,607 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $487,611,000 after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 72,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,971,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $429,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,559 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total transaction of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,600,972.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Lee Tarrant sold 9,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.17, for a total transaction of $3,447,974.22. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares in the company, valued at $555,979.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,540 shares of company stock worth $9,055,986 over the last quarter. 2.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $420.49 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $417.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.02. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $454.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.07.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.11. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 670.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ORLY. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up previously from $350.00) on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $405.47.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.