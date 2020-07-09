Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP James A. Gustke Sells 18,161 Shares of Stock

Ooma Inc (NYSE:OOMA) VP James A. Gustke sold 18,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $322,720.97. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,102,724.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OOMA stock opened at $18.02 on Thursday. Ooma Inc has a twelve month low of $7.45 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $354.70 million, a PE ratio of -25.03 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 35.97% and a negative net margin of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $40.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.89 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ooma Inc will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OOMA. ValuEngine lowered Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Ooma in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,706,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,364,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 0.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,678,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,016,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Ooma by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 988,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ooma by 12.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 424,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 47,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ooma by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 372,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 41,975 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc creates connected experiences for businesses and consumers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's smart cloud-based SaaS platform serves as a communications hub, which offers cloud-based communications solutions, smart security, and other connected services. Its business and residential solutions deliver PureVoice high-definition voice quality, advanced functionality, and integration with mobile devices; and platform helps to create smart workplace and homes by offering communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.