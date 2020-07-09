Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on Omnicell in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $88.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Omnicell from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.89.

Shares of OMCL opened at $65.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.45. Omnicell has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $94.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $229.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.99 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $143,862.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,260,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 930.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 406.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicell by 540.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

