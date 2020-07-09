Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $54.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,034,495.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,495,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,271.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,197,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,146 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,156,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,490,000 after purchasing an additional 39,607 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 88.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,700,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,090 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter worth about $123,601,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,891,000 after acquiring an additional 834,383 shares during the last quarter.

OLLI stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $105.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.35.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $349.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

