Old Port Advisors Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Old Port Advisors lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Apple makes up 2.2% of Old Port Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $381.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,652.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $341.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.35. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $381.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.38.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

