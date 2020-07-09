Old Port Advisors Invests $217,000 in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MBB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 210.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 78.6% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 199.2% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB opened at $110.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.69. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $104.79 and a 12 month high of $111.31.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares MBS ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.