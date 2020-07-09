Old Port Advisors Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Old Port Advisors lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 9,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $118.89 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.36.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

