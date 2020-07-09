Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ODFL. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $103.33 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $138.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.79.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $176.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.37. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $93.34 and a 52 week high of $178.90. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.01). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $987.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 11.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 64.6% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 277.4% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 49.7% during the first quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

