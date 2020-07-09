Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ODT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Odonate Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of ODT opened at $38.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.15. Odonate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $18.07 and a 1-year high of $46.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.87.

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Odonate Therapeutics will post -4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Odonate Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 126.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Odonate Therapeutics by 76.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Odonate Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Odonate Therapeutics Company Profile

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. It is developing tesetaxel, an orally administered chemotherapy agent, which is in Phase III clinical study for patients with locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Diego, California.

