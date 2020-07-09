Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Northern Technologies International had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 6.59%.

Northern Technologies International stock opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. The company has a market cap of $65.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.27. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

NTIC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Northern Technologies International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Northern Technologies International Corporation develops and markets rust and corrosion inhibiting products and services to automotive, electronics, electrical, mechanical, military, retail consumer, and oil and gas markets. It offers rust and corrosion inhibiting products, such as plastic and paper packaging, liquids, coatings, rust removers, cleaners, diffusers, and engineered solutions designed for the oil and gas industry under the ZERUST brand.

