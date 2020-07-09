Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Northern Dynasty owns the rights to purchase 100% of the Pebble gold-copper-molybdenum porphyry deposit, where successful drilling programs have delineated an Inferred Mineral Resource. Northern Dynasty is the largest gold deposit and one of the largest copper deposits in North America. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NAK opened at $1.77 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $1.91.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,673 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 320.9% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,066,889 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 813,414 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,658,809 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,327,000 after acquiring an additional 335,176 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 277.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,370 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 166,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 553,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

