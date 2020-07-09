NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $60.00

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.65, with a volume of 229801 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.78.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.54 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.77.

The stock has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.69.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. NINTENDO LTD/ADR had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 17.72%. Research analysts predict that NINTENDO LTD/ADR will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR by 8.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 877,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,354,000 after purchasing an additional 65,348 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter valued at $139,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the fourth quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of NINTENDO LTD/ADR during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NINTENDO LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NTDOY)

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronic entertainment products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, and internationally. It provides video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware and related software.

