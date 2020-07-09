NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 101.51% from the stock’s previous close.

NGM has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NGM Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.38.

Shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.90. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.81 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $24.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.92 million.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total value of $541,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hsiao D. Lieu sold 1,562 shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $34,364.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,562 shares of company stock valued at $1,048,364 over the last quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 412.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 165.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

