NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,428 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,240,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,739,378,000 after purchasing an additional 51,825 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,651,472,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,060,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,217,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,220 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,013,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $965,718,000 after purchasing an additional 96,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.00.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,357 shares of company stock worth $22,818,449 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $253.27 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.38. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $174.80 and a 1-year high of $283.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $120.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.21.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.91%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

