NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextCure Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of NC318 and NC410 which are in clinical stage. NextCure Inc. is based in Beltsville, Maryland. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark downgraded NextCure from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. BidaskClub downgraded NextCure from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NextCure from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut NextCure from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $62.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.00.

NASDAQ:NXTC opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. NextCure has a 12 month low of $15.99 and a 12 month high of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 40.07, a quick ratio of 40.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.30 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.77. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in NextCure by 7.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 448,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 32,282 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in NextCure during the first quarter worth $341,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in NextCure by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NextCure by 31.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NextCure by 12.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

