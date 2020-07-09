NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on NEWTEK Business Services from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James raised NEWTEK Business Services from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised NEWTEK Business Services from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NEWTEK Business Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.00.

NEWT stock opened at $17.96 on Wednesday. NEWTEK Business Services has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200-day moving average is $17.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.36.

NEWTEK Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $15.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.56 million. NEWTEK Business Services had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 13.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NEWTEK Business Services will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from NEWTEK Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. NEWTEK Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of NEWTEK Business Services by 269.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 126,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 92,400 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 221,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after buying an additional 46,336 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 1,041.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 27,469 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in NEWTEK Business Services during the first quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in NEWTEK Business Services by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 358,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 22,580 shares during the period. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEWTEK Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

