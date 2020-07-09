Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) CAO John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total value of $123,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,317.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Kitlen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 8th, John Kitlen sold 2,000 shares of Newmont Goldcorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.30, for a total value of $108,600.00.

NEM opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $50.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $69.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.68.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 33.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Newmont Goldcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $378,296,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 24,317.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,324,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $105,276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,234,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,320 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,275,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,706,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,982,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $632,066,000 after buying an additional 1,236,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $46.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Standpoint Research downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Newmont Goldcorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James set a $73.00 price objective on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.42.

Newmont Goldcorp Company Profile

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

