Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Receives $7.97 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.97.

NMRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine cut Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Newmark Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRK. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmark Group by 1,285.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 8,511 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newmark Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NMRK opened at $4.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $7.42. The company has a market capitalization of $841.22 million, a PE ratio of 8.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.74. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $483.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 41.44%. Equities research analysts predict that Newmark Group will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.47%.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.