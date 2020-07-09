New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) Short Interest Update

New Fortress Energy LLC (NASDAQ:NFE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 952,200 shares, a drop of 16.5% from the June 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Approximately 22.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.7 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of New Fortress Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

New Fortress Energy stock opened at $17.42 on Thursday. New Fortress Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.73.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $74.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.26 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 12.22%. As a group, analysts predict that New Fortress Energy will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy LLC operates as an integrated gas-to-power company. The company's activities include natural gas procurement and liquefaction; provision of logistics and shipping services; development and operation of terminals; and conversion or development of natural gas-fired generation. It intends to serve power, transportation, and industrial users of natural gas and LNG.

