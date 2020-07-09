Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBIX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $84,478,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 18,853.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 739,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,454,000 after acquiring an additional 735,272 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 938,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,217,000 after acquiring an additional 296,167 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 86.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,920,000 after acquiring an additional 256,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,629,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,308,000 after purchasing an additional 255,687 shares during the last quarter. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NBIX. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $130.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 6.90. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $131.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.60.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,874,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $817,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,137 shares of company stock worth $14,128,453 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.