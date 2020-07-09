NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTES. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.66.
Shares of NTES stock opened at $454.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. NetEase has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $455.98.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
