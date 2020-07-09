NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Cut to “Buy” at BidaskClub

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on NTES. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. New Street Research raised NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine lowered NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cfra raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.66.

Shares of NTES stock opened at $454.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $410.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $351.83. The firm has a market cap of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.74. NetEase has a 1 year low of $209.01 and a 1 year high of $455.98.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 33.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 15.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTES. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 533.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Beacon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 46.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

