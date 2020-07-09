Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

NAVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN NAVB opened at $3.95 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

