National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NOV. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on National-Oilwell Varco from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOV. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 111.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 177,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,444,000 after buying an additional 19,714 shares during the period. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 193,161 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 267,822 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. National-Oilwell Varco has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $25.81.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 95.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

