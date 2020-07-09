National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Downgraded to Market Perform at JMP Securities

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was downgraded by stock analysts at JMP Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on NGHC. ValuEngine cut National General from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised National General from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on National General in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ:NGHC opened at $33.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.67 and a 200 day moving average of $19.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.86. National General has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $33.84.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. National General had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 6.60%. National General’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that National General will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in National General by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of National General by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National General by 190.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of National General by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of National General by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

