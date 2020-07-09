National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $32.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.96% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “National Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. Except for a separate investment portfolio, Bankshares conducts all of its business operations through its two wholly-owned subsidiaries, The National Bank of Blacksburg and Bank of Tazewell County . “

Get National Bankshares alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded National Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded National Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

National Bankshares stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. National Bankshares has a 12 month low of $25.69 and a 12 month high of $48.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.85 million, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.55.

National Bankshares (NASDAQ:NKSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. National Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.70 million. Sell-side analysts expect that National Bankshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other National Bankshares news, Director Lawrence J. Ball acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.49 per share, for a total transaction of $66,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in National Bankshares by 26.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in National Bankshares in the first quarter valued at $77,000. 31.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Bankshares

National Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the National Bank of Blacksburg that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, non-profits, and local governments. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposit accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Bankshares (NKSH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.