Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 11,678 Shares of Stock

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $572,922.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,735.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 13,237 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $648,215.89.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,771 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $216,937.37.

On Monday, June 22nd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 39,354 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $1,774,471.86.

On Tuesday, June 16th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,457 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $200,565.00.

On Wednesday, June 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 17,304 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $733,343.52.

NTRA stock opened at $48.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 1.38. Natera Inc has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $50.57.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.02 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 78.56% and a negative net margin of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Natera Inc will post -2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Natera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Natera from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Natera currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Natera by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 231,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after buying an additional 38,981 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 158,857 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,743,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Natera by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after buying an additional 68,194 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,401,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,893,000. Institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

