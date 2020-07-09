Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bryan Everard Smith Sells 1,000 Shares

Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total value of $121,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NDAQ opened at $121.70 on Thursday. Nasdaq Inc has a 12-month low of $71.66 and a 12-month high of $123.12. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.86 and a 200-day moving average of $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $701.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.43 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 15.94%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $231,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 110,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Nasdaq by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,087,000 after acquiring an additional 8,821 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $128.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Compass Point reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Nasdaq from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.