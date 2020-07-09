NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray Sells 40,000 Shares

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 40,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total transaction of $1,481,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,291,698.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

R Bradley Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 18th, R Bradley Gray sold 6,363 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.57, for a total transaction of $213,605.91.

Shares of NSTG opened at $37.55 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. NanoString Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.85 and a 1-year high of $38.40.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.67 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 73.44%. On average, research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 23.7% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in NanoString Technologies by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter.

NSTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of NanoString Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

