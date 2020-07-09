Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc (NYSE:MUSA) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. G&S Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Murphy USA during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $112.05 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc has a 12-month low of $78.75 and a 12-month high of $121.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.76 and its 200-day moving average is $107.80.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.12. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 31.86% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Stephens upped their target price on Murphy USA from $130.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.50.

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

