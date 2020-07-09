MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.24 EPS

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%.

MSM stock opened at $68.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.00. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1 year low of $44.93 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 13th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.40.

In related news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $221,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

