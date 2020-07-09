MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) Shares Acquired by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety Inc (NYSE:MSA) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSA. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in MSA Safety by 1,109.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,959,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,281,000 after buying an additional 1,797,297 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MSA Safety during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,899,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 512.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after purchasing an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in MSA Safety by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in MSA Safety by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 103,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,466,000 after purchasing an additional 35,730 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $110.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.10. MSA Safety Inc has a 12-month low of $83.57 and a 12-month high of $142.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.16.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 11.07%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSA Safety Inc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. CJS Securities began coverage on MSA Safety in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

In other MSA Safety news, VP Steven C. Sr. Blanco sold 9,585 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,540.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,536. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane M. Pearse sold 891 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $107,463.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,697,178.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

