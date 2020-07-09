Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) PT Raised to $14.00 at KeyCorp

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) had its price target upped by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $12.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

COOP stock opened at $12.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.26. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.35 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 927.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.94% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

