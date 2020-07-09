Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) Receives $15.17 Average PT from Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $12.06 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day moving average is $10.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.03. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 22.68%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.35 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 141,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 473.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 614,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 507,223 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 309,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,874,000 after buying an additional 12,181 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 72,845 shares in the last quarter. 82.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

