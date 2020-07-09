Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.61% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Mosaic for the second quarter of 2020 have been stable over the past month. The company is likely to gain from higher demand for fertilizers. Demand for phosphate and potash in North America is expected to be strong in the 2020 after three consecutive seasons of under-application of fertilizers. The Brazil-based Vale Fertilizantes acquisition is also expected to deliver significant synergies. The company should also benefit from cost-reduction initiatives and capacity expansion. However, the company faces challenges from lower phosphate demand in China. The coronavirus outbreak is impacting fertilizer demand in China. Margins in the Phosphates segment are also under pressure amid lower prices. Moreover, the company has underperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year.”

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Mosaic from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BofA Securities raised shares of Mosaic from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.76.

Mosaic stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.72. Mosaic has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth about $227,080,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 212.5% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 5,329,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Mosaic by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,941,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,026 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Mosaic by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,789,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,432,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

