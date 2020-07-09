Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Sells $111,344.48 in Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $111,344.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Alexey Lugovskoy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 1st, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,513 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,775.02.
NASDAQ MORF opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. Morphic Holding has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $790.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 210.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Morphic by 326.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Morphic by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.
About Morphic
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
