Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Insider Sells $111,344.48 in Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) insider Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.87, for a total transaction of $111,344.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Alexey Lugovskoy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 1st, Alexey Lugovskoy sold 4,513 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $119,775.02.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.02. Morphic Holding has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $790.39 million and a P/E ratio of -4.01.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morphic by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Morphic by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Morphic by 210.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Morphic by 326.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Morphic by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 57.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MORF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a report on Sunday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.50.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

