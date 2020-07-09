Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel Sells $143,154.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel William Devaul sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $143,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

William Devaul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 6th, William Devaul sold 2,200 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $56,936.00.

MORF opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $790.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. Morphic Holding has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Morphic Holding will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

