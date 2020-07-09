Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel Sells $143,154.00 in Stock

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) General Counsel William Devaul sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $143,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
William Devaul also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 6th, William Devaul sold 2,200 shares of Morphic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $56,936.00.
MORF opened at $25.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average is $18.02. The company has a market cap of $790.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01. Morphic Holding has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $33.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Morphic by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Morphic by 210.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Morphic by 326.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 102.0% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MORF shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Morphic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Morphic in a research note on Sunday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.
Morphic Company Profile
Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.
