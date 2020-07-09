Morgan Stanley Reduces Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,313 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $8,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at $72,987,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 318.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 260,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,425,000 after acquiring an additional 198,099 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,286,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $598,882,000 after acquiring an additional 171,747 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,496.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 112,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,564,000 after acquiring an additional 108,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 58.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,688,000 after acquiring an additional 102,384 shares during the last quarter. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $190.00 per share, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $281,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip M. Bilden acquired 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $192.77 per share, for a total transaction of $600,864.09. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,299.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,183 shares of company stock valued at $800,704. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

HII stock opened at $167.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.60. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a one year low of $147.14 and a one year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 18.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $213.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $284.00 to $204.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

