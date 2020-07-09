Morgan Stanley Decreases Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Morgan Stanley trimmed its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 68.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 97,550 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.07% of Waters worth $8,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 4.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 9.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wesleyan Assurance Society now owns 10,180 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.0% during the first quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 8,169 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

WAT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.11.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $185.34 on Thursday. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $189.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.03.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). Waters had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 1,937.83%. The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.