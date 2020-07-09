Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTEM. ValuEngine downgraded Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Molecular Templates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Molecular Templates in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.75.

MTEM opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $634.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 2.44. Molecular Templates has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 76.76% and a negative net margin of 439.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.48 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Molecular Templates will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin M. Lalande sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,953,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 38.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,474,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,601,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Molecular Templates by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,486,000 after buying an additional 442,504 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth about $6,765,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 351,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 60,798 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Molecular Templates by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

