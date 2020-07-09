Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 28.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 4,136.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,303,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,499 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $83,286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $27,890,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 36.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 727,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,327,000 after purchasing an additional 194,050 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 39.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,259,000 after purchasing an additional 167,675 shares during the period. 76.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $95.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.62 and a 52-week high of $156.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 13,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $1,329,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 4,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $375,298.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Mohawk Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.44.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

