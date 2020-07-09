MKM Partners Upgrades Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) to “Buy”

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a $9.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price indicates a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $2.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.71.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $6.63 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 2.66.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $693.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Range Resources will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

Read More: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.