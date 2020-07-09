Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 212,757 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 15,347 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.0% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $43,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. E&G Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 11,830 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,387 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,829,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,506,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft stock opened at $212.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1,613.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $192.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.95%.

In other Microsoft news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Argus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.81.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

