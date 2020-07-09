Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Ayalon Holdings Ltd.

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,495 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 1.7% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the first quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $212.83 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $211.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,613.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Microsoft from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.63.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

