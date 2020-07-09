Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by E&G Advisors LP

E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,830 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of E&G Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. E&G Advisors LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 568 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $197.81.

In related news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last three months. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $212.83 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $130.78 and a 52 week high of $211.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1,613.98 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Recommended Story: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.